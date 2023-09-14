Banks

South Arkansas bankruptices by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 12, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Lafayette

Donald Nolan, A/K/A Donald Suiter, 407 Calvin St, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 6.

Debra Suiter, 407 Calvin St., Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 6.

Nevada

Carson Haynie and Lana Haynie, 7402 Highway 29 North, Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 11.

Ouachita

Megan Leighann Harris, 108 Ouachita Road 236, Bearden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 8.

Union

Danyell Brooks, 624 Marrable Hill, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 5.

Justin Daniel Pennington and Kristen Ashley Pennington, 4918 Wesson Road, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 8.

