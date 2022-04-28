South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 26, 2022 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Dipped On Em' LLC, Darron Lambert, 1026 Olive, Magnolia filed 4/18/22.
Steven Alexander DVM Consulting, PLLC, Steven Alexander, 119 Deer Crossing, Magnolia filed 4/18/22.
T.D. Berry Investments LLC, Sharee Evette Berry, 161 Timberlane Drive, Magnolia filed 4/20/22.
Leymar Mobile Home in McNab LLC, Russell L. Dudley, 3011 Hwy 344, Magnolia filed 4/20/22.
Elite Timber Products, LLC, Jennifer Jameson McKendree, 100 North Court Square, Magnolia filed 4/20/22.
Lafayette
Emmersondillon, LLC, Taniesha Ogburn, 305 Chestnut St., Lewisville filed 4/19/22.
Nevada
Amalgamated Toast LLC, David Henderson, 395 Nevada 246, Prescott filed 4/19/22.
Ouachita
MJ's Customs & More LLC, Bria Yarbrough, 1362 Camellia Drive, Camden filed 4/18/22.
McGraw Escrow & Notary Services, LLC, Jaime McGraw, 115 Ouachita 266, Camden filed 4/18/22.
Smith Contract Services, LLC, Miranda Shantel Smith, PhD., 2893 Ouachita Road 3, Camden filed 4/18/22.
Ma's Surprise, LLC, Nia M. Wright, 1403 Ronald Drive, Camden filed 4/20/22.
Smith & Son Logistics LLC, Tameka Mullins, 796 Lear Ave., Camden filed 4/20/22.
Rainbow Vibes Boutique LLC, Kaleigh Coutermarsh, 672 Lincoln Court, Camden filed 4/20/22.
Union
T&M's Lawn Care Service LLC, Myesha Hankton, 1510 Ha St., El Dorado filed 4/19/22.
Mothers & Sons Towing LLC, Velma Clemons, 1207 Detroit St., El Dorado filed 4/19/22.
Manning's Desired Kreations LLC, Antia Greene, 309 Mount Willie Road, Junction City filed 4/20/22.
Miss Clean LLC, Rachel Lewis, 1510 Emmett Ave., El Dorado filed 4/21/22.