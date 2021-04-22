South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 20, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Bachnerr Industrial LLC, Janet Lynn Treharne, 408 N. Madison, Magnolia filed 4/12/21.
Reddhouse Visuals LLC, Camella Walton, 1713 Monzingo St., Magnolia filed 4/13/21.
Layered By Love, LLC, Bridget Michelle Paschal-Lambert, 1026 Olive, Magnolia filed 4/14/21.
D.K. Murphy, LLC, Karen D. Murphy, 1399 W. University, Magnolia filed 4/14/21.
Cross Liquor, Beer, & Wine, LLC, Dustin Cross, 14 Regal Row, Magnolia filed 4/15/21.
Watson Accounting Services, LLC, Tyler Watson, 1522 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 4/15/21.
Maid Happy Cleaning, LLC, Shaun Matthew McKamie, 5721 Columbia Road 1, Taylor filed 4/16/21.
Carter Brothers Sawmill, Inc, Angie Carter, 1524 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 4/16/21.
Lafayette
Pro-Sweeps Chimney Cleaning LLC, Dennis Randy Minter, 296 Lafayette 21, Stamps filed 4/14/21.
Cggt/CG Grantt Trucking LLC, Cheris Demetrius Grantt, 709 W. 2nd St., Stamps filed 4/14/21.
Nevada
God Rich LLC, Paul Johnson, 418 E 3rd St., Prescott filed 4/12/21.
Ouachita
Edennis Telephone LLC, Shahjadi Bee, 885 Scales Ave., Camden filed 4/12/21.
Tremanda's Creations, LLC, Tremanda Madison, 229 Pine S., Camden filed 4/14/21.
Hervey's Lawn & Construction Service/Meme's Cleaning Service, LLC, Mia Kelly, 3391 Hwy 24, Chidester filed 4/15/21.
Hegwood Trucking LLC, Jerrold Hegwood, 126 Laurel St., Camden filed 4/15/21.
Majestic Skin Lab, LLC, Michelle Ellis, 207 South Adams, Camden filed 4/15/21.
Graffiti3Byjasmine, LLC, Jasmine Walker, 212 Doak Ave., Camden filed 4/15/21.
Bag'z Clothing, LLC, Taki Willis, 440 Haynes Ave., Camden filed 4/16/21.
Union
Veeloc LLC, Vashantae Sapp, 2310 Helena St., El Dorado filed 4/11/21.
X'clusive P LLC, Jaylyn McMurrian, 503 Casa Linda Dr., El Dorado filed 4/11/21.
What You Need? Dun!!! LLC, Ronald Eugene Pumphrey Jr., 3536 Haynesville Hwy, El Dorado filed 4/11/21.
Holmes Creek, LLC, Robert C. Nolan, 200 North Jefferson Ave., Ste. 308, El Dorado filed 4/12/21.
Ce'luxe Collection LLC, Cecilia Patrice Jackson, 109 Kimberly Circle, No. 230, El Dorado filed 4/12/21.
Robo Fleet LLC, Roger Boudreaux, 130 Woodland Drive, El Dorado filed 4/12/21.
Shoe Galore & More LLC, Maya Loggins, 529 S Parkway Drive, El Dorado filed 4/13/21.
Reflection of Zee Boutique & More LLC, Zariea Nelson, 1100 North Miles Ave., El Dorado filed 4/13/21.
Meeks & Meeks LLC, Briana A. Meeks, 1202 N. Miles Ave., El Dorado filed 4/13/21.
Crawfish Kings, LLC, Charles Robinson Jr., 601 W. Padgett Road, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.
Klowfosho LLC, Kenneth K. Lowery, 1815 W. Cedar St., El Dorado filed 4/14/21.
Bnre Acquisitions, LLC, 5369 Junction City Highway, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.
U' Neeque Hookah's, LLC, Taj Mitchell, 527 Jewel Lane, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.
Black Label Logistics LLC, Robert Rickey Boone, 146 Parkers Ridge Road, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.
Cellular Resurrection LLC, Destiny D. Scott, 1305 Bock St., Lot 2, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.
Hush Puppy LLC, Paula Yocum, 107 Fairway Lane, El Dorado filed 4/15/21.
Dream Big Kollection LLC, China Lovet, 315 Wildwood Drive, El Dorado filed 4/16/21.
Vines Lawn Service LLC, Destany Vines, 1327 Shady Grove Road, El Dorado filed 4/16/21.
DNS Farm 333 LLC, Deanna Jane Neal, 211 West 7th St., Smackover filed 4/16/21.
F&J Lite It Up LLC, Felesia Martin, 700 Grady Bell Road, El Dorado filed 4/16/21