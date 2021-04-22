Incorporations

Eight businesses were incorporated in Columbia County last week, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 20, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Bachnerr Industrial LLC, Janet Lynn Treharne, 408 N. Madison, Magnolia filed 4/12/21.

Reddhouse Visuals LLC, Camella Walton, 1713 Monzingo St., Magnolia filed 4/13/21.

Layered By Love, LLC, Bridget Michelle Paschal-Lambert, 1026 Olive, Magnolia filed 4/14/21.

D.K. Murphy, LLC, Karen D. Murphy, 1399 W. University, Magnolia filed 4/14/21.

Cross Liquor, Beer, & Wine, LLC, Dustin Cross, 14 Regal Row, Magnolia filed 4/15/21.

Watson Accounting Services, LLC, Tyler Watson, 1522 Shady Lane, Magnolia filed 4/15/21.

Maid Happy Cleaning, LLC, Shaun Matthew McKamie, 5721 Columbia Road 1, Taylor filed 4/16/21.

Carter Brothers Sawmill, Inc, Angie Carter, 1524 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 4/16/21.

Lafayette

Pro-Sweeps Chimney Cleaning LLC, Dennis Randy Minter, 296 Lafayette 21, Stamps filed 4/14/21.

Cggt/CG Grantt Trucking LLC, Cheris Demetrius Grantt, 709 W. 2nd St., Stamps filed 4/14/21.

Nevada

God Rich LLC, Paul Johnson, 418 E 3rd St., Prescott filed 4/12/21.

Ouachita

Edennis Telephone LLC, Shahjadi Bee, 885 Scales Ave., Camden filed 4/12/21.

Tremanda's Creations, LLC, Tremanda Madison, 229 Pine S., Camden filed 4/14/21.

Hervey's Lawn & Construction Service/Meme's Cleaning Service, LLC, Mia Kelly, 3391 Hwy 24, Chidester filed 4/15/21.

Hegwood Trucking LLC, Jerrold Hegwood, 126 Laurel St., Camden filed 4/15/21.

Majestic Skin Lab, LLC, Michelle Ellis, 207 South Adams, Camden filed 4/15/21.

Graffiti3Byjasmine, LLC, Jasmine Walker, 212 Doak Ave., Camden filed 4/15/21.

Bag'z Clothing, LLC, Taki Willis, 440 Haynes Ave., Camden filed 4/16/21.

Union

Veeloc LLC, Vashantae Sapp, 2310 Helena St., El Dorado filed 4/11/21.

X'clusive P LLC, Jaylyn McMurrian, 503 Casa Linda Dr., El Dorado filed 4/11/21.

What You Need? Dun!!! LLC, Ronald Eugene Pumphrey Jr., 3536 Haynesville Hwy, El Dorado filed 4/11/21.

Holmes Creek, LLC, Robert C. Nolan, 200 North Jefferson Ave., Ste. 308, El Dorado filed 4/12/21.

Ce'luxe Collection LLC, Cecilia Patrice Jackson, 109 Kimberly Circle, No. 230, El Dorado filed 4/12/21.

Robo Fleet LLC, Roger Boudreaux, 130 Woodland Drive, El Dorado filed 4/12/21.

Shoe Galore & More LLC, Maya Loggins, 529 S Parkway Drive, El Dorado filed 4/13/21.

Reflection of Zee Boutique & More LLC, Zariea Nelson, 1100 North Miles Ave., El Dorado filed 4/13/21.

Meeks & Meeks LLC, Briana A. Meeks, 1202 N. Miles Ave., El Dorado filed 4/13/21.

Crawfish Kings, LLC, Charles Robinson Jr., 601 W. Padgett Road, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.

Klowfosho LLC, Kenneth K. Lowery, 1815 W. Cedar St., El Dorado filed 4/14/21.

Bnre Acquisitions, LLC, 5369 Junction City Highway, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.

U' Neeque Hookah's, LLC, Taj Mitchell, 527 Jewel Lane, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.

Black Label Logistics LLC, Robert Rickey Boone, 146 Parkers Ridge Road, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.

Cellular Resurrection LLC, Destiny D. Scott, 1305 Bock St., Lot 2, El Dorado filed 4/14/21.

Hush Puppy LLC, Paula Yocum, 107 Fairway Lane, El Dorado filed 4/15/21.

Dream Big Kollection LLC, China Lovet, 315 Wildwood Drive, El Dorado filed 4/16/21.

Vines Lawn Service LLC, Destany Vines, 1327 Shady Grove Road, El Dorado filed 4/16/21.

DNS Farm 333 LLC, Deanna Jane Neal, 211 West 7th St., Smackover filed 4/16/21.

F&J Lite It Up LLC, Felesia Martin, 700 Grady Bell Road, El Dorado filed 4/16/21

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you