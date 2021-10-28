South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 26, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Hoover Bootstrap Oil LLC, 100 E. North, Suite 25, Magnolia filed 10/22/21.
Alight Development Enterprises, LLC, Jason David Duke, 1819 Gean St., Magnolia filed 10/22/21.
Lafayette
Poppy's Jigs & More, LLC, Sara E. Allen, 429 S. Main St., Buckner filed 10/21/21.
Nevada
Jazzi Nail Lounge LLC, Kelly May, 504 Martin St., Prescott filed 10/20/21.
Ouachita
Semple & Associates Accounting LLC, James Semple, 136 S. Mustin Lake, Camden filed 10/19/21.
Cater II You Professional Cleaning, LLC, Alisha Cater, 3150 Missouri Road, Camden filed 10/19/21.
Seth Word Logging, LLC, Seth Word, 635 1st Northwest, Bearden filed 10/20/21.
Union
Ms Fe' Unlimited Trucking LLC, Felicia Randall, 1867 H St., Strong filed 10/19/21.
J&M Livestock, LLC, Mary Beth Key, 276 Evers Road, El Dorado filed 10/20/21.
Kentons Way Inc, Katie Agerton, 148 Pippen Road, Strong filed 10/20/21.
Gateway Enterprises, LLC, Jesse Gates, 157 Meadow Hills, El Dorado filed 10/22/21.
Jags, LLC, Jesse Gates, 157 Meadow Hills, El Dorado filed 10/22/21.