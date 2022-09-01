The Lafayette County Extension Office has been awarded a $2,500 Sue Marshall Innovative 4-H Program Award from the Arkansas 4-H Foundation.
The award is to support 4-H programming in Lafayette County for the 2023 program year.
The award was sought to assist in the re-establishment of a thoroughly functional 4-H program throughout all of Lafayette County.
“It is my goal to begin with 4-H school enrichment programs and monthly countywide 4-H SPIN meetings to build Lafayette County 4-H into an impactful program that will benefit the youth of Lafayette County,” said Jerri Dew, County Extension Agriculture Agent – Staff Chair.
For more information on Lafayette County 4-H, contact the Lafayette County Extension Office at 870-921-4744.