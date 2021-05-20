Incorporations

Four Columbia County businesses have been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 18, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Southern EM Transportation Service LLC, Terry Alan Neal, 363 Hwy 371 S, Magnolia filed 5/11/21.

Gofish Custom Lures LLC, Terry Alan Neal, 363 Hwy 371 S, Magnolia filed 5/11/21.

Red Beard's Ranch LLC, Mekayla Garrett, 7190 Highway 53, Taylor filed 5/11/21.

Meher LLC, Satvir Singh Saini, 1321 Linda, Magnolia filed 5/11/21.

Lafayette

Still Loading Dispatching LLC, Sharika Johnson, 722 E. Myrtle St., Buckner filed 5/13/21.

Five Point Fitness & Tanning LLC, Destanie Simmons, 215 Main St., Stamps filed 5/14/21.

Ouachita

MBH Enterprises, LLC, Mary B. Hildreth, 1207 Ouachita 51, Louann filed 5/10/21.

Elite Kustom Krafts By Lamonica, LLC, Lamonica Stevens, 1633 Laurie St., Camden filed 5/10/21.

Pace City Produce LLC, Stacey Marie Turner, 1074 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 5/11/21.

A Touch of Life with Dominique, LLC, Dominique Beavers, 1620 California Ave SW, Camden filed 5/12/21.

Aj's Gift Baskets & More, LLC, Lashanda L. Ainsworth, 432 Louisiana Ave., Camden filed 5/13/21.

It's Nuthing LLC, Earnessa Hildreth, 260 Columbia Road 63, Stephens filed 5/13/21.

This Just In Inc, Randall E. Primm, 3329 Mount Holly Road, Camden filed 5/14/21.

Bawse Babe Freight Brokerage LLC, 540 Bruce Ave., Camden filed 5/14/21.

Coated By Ci Faces Makeup Artistry LLC, Ciana Grays, 809 Austin St., Camden filed 5/14/21.

Renix Agency, LLC, Charlotte Renix, 330 Jackson, Ste B, Camden filed 5/14/21.

Union

AVJ Transportation Service LLC, Ailayah Jones, 1219 S. West Ave., El Dorado filed 5/10/21.

ACI Properties LLC, Cynthia Meadows, 311 East Main St., El Dorado filed 5/10/21.

Gogemo LLC, Joshua Paul Miller, 625 Champagnolle Road A1, El Dorado filed 5/11/21.

El Dorado Pee Wee Football League, Caltavious J. Brown, 1708 Junction City Road, El Dorado filed 5/11/21.

C Robinson Transportation LLC, Charles Robinson, 601 West Padgett, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.

Morgan Oil & Gas Operating LLC, Milton Daniel Morgan, 242 Amason Road, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.

Lashedbyash LLC, Ashli McCathern, 2020 Marilynn, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.

Amachellez Hair LLC, Allison Machelle Banks, 2215 Nevada, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.

Just Be Natural Cosmetics LLC, Lakesha Tubbs, 1509 W, El Dorado filed 5/13/21.

KD's Clothing LLC, Kenya Dawkins, 709 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 5/13/21.

Double Vending Service LLC, Lavarius Robinson, 2107 Marilynn St., El Dorado filed 5/13/21.

Lum-Z & Co LLC, Cassandra Lumsey, 1102 N. College, El Dorado filed 5/13/21

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you