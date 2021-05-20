South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 18, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Southern EM Transportation Service LLC, Terry Alan Neal, 363 Hwy 371 S, Magnolia filed 5/11/21.
Gofish Custom Lures LLC, Terry Alan Neal, 363 Hwy 371 S, Magnolia filed 5/11/21.
Red Beard's Ranch LLC, Mekayla Garrett, 7190 Highway 53, Taylor filed 5/11/21.
Meher LLC, Satvir Singh Saini, 1321 Linda, Magnolia filed 5/11/21.
Lafayette
Still Loading Dispatching LLC, Sharika Johnson, 722 E. Myrtle St., Buckner filed 5/13/21.
Five Point Fitness & Tanning LLC, Destanie Simmons, 215 Main St., Stamps filed 5/14/21.
Ouachita
MBH Enterprises, LLC, Mary B. Hildreth, 1207 Ouachita 51, Louann filed 5/10/21.
Elite Kustom Krafts By Lamonica, LLC, Lamonica Stevens, 1633 Laurie St., Camden filed 5/10/21.
Pace City Produce LLC, Stacey Marie Turner, 1074 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 5/11/21.
A Touch of Life with Dominique, LLC, Dominique Beavers, 1620 California Ave SW, Camden filed 5/12/21.
Aj's Gift Baskets & More, LLC, Lashanda L. Ainsworth, 432 Louisiana Ave., Camden filed 5/13/21.
It's Nuthing LLC, Earnessa Hildreth, 260 Columbia Road 63, Stephens filed 5/13/21.
This Just In Inc, Randall E. Primm, 3329 Mount Holly Road, Camden filed 5/14/21.
Bawse Babe Freight Brokerage LLC, 540 Bruce Ave., Camden filed 5/14/21.
Coated By Ci Faces Makeup Artistry LLC, Ciana Grays, 809 Austin St., Camden filed 5/14/21.
Renix Agency, LLC, Charlotte Renix, 330 Jackson, Ste B, Camden filed 5/14/21.
Union
AVJ Transportation Service LLC, Ailayah Jones, 1219 S. West Ave., El Dorado filed 5/10/21.
ACI Properties LLC, Cynthia Meadows, 311 East Main St., El Dorado filed 5/10/21.
Gogemo LLC, Joshua Paul Miller, 625 Champagnolle Road A1, El Dorado filed 5/11/21.
El Dorado Pee Wee Football League, Caltavious J. Brown, 1708 Junction City Road, El Dorado filed 5/11/21.
C Robinson Transportation LLC, Charles Robinson, 601 West Padgett, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.
Morgan Oil & Gas Operating LLC, Milton Daniel Morgan, 242 Amason Road, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.
Lashedbyash LLC, Ashli McCathern, 2020 Marilynn, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.
Amachellez Hair LLC, Allison Machelle Banks, 2215 Nevada, El Dorado filed 5/12/21.
Just Be Natural Cosmetics LLC, Lakesha Tubbs, 1509 W, El Dorado filed 5/13/21.
KD's Clothing LLC, Kenya Dawkins, 709 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 5/13/21.
Double Vending Service LLC, Lavarius Robinson, 2107 Marilynn St., El Dorado filed 5/13/21.
Lum-Z & Co LLC, Cassandra Lumsey, 1102 N. College, El Dorado filed 5/13/21