PotlatchDeltic Corporation will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 25, after the market closes.
The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. CDT to discuss the results.
Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and has a regional headquarters in El Dorado. It has extensive timberland and real estate interests in Arkansas.