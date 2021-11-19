The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve its 15th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia.
The meal will be dine-in or carry-out.
The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who is alone or hungry on Thanksgiving Day, to enjoy a free traditional Thanksgiving meal. The menu includes turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert and drink.
The Knights of Columbus thank all who have contributed to this event, including Mac’s Cash Saver, Farmers Bank & Trust, Bodcaw Bank, Cadence Bank (formerly BancorpSouth) and Peoples Bank.