Unspoken will bring its Say the Word tour to Unity Church in Magnolia on Thursday, September 16.
Also featured are Josh Wilson and comedian Mickey Bell.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $30 Artist Circle and $40 VIP.
The concert is presented by ChildFund and By His Grace Entertainment.
VIP tickets include a chance to meet Unspoken and Josh Wilson at an after-party. The ticket includes first entry into the venue for access to the best seasons, a special autographed VIP Tour poster, and the after-party hosted by Bell.
VIP doors open at 5:45 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m.
Artist Circle tickets allow purchasers to get inside at 6 p.m. They must arrive before 6:10 p.m. to get early seating.
Doors open for general admission at 6:15 p.m.
Seating is general admission – first-come, first-served.
Unspoken has had two No. 1 songs on the U.S. Christian AC chart, “Start a Fire” in 2014, and “Reason” in 2019, with a total of 13 songs in the top 20.