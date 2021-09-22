Central Baptist Church of Magnolia will present Priscilla Shirer’s simulcast, “Going Beyond Live,” this Saturday.
The event brings women together for a day of teaching, worship with Anthony Evans, and prayer.
Priscilla Shirer is appearing live in Little Rock and the conference will be shown simultaneously in the church sanctuary at 207 West Union. The simulcast event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with multiple breaks.
Cost of admission is $15 per person, which includes break-time snacks and the noon meal. Reservations can be made by calling the Central Baptist Church office at 870-234-2430 or online on the church Facebook page.
Shirer holds a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and is the author of several best-selling Bible studies. She and her husband, Jerry, lead Going Beyond Ministries and serve every denomination and culture of the church.
The daughter of Dallas pastor Tony Evans, she also starred in the movies “War Room” and “I Can Only Imagine.” Anthony Evans is one of Christian music’s premier worship leaders and singer/songwriters. He has released 10 solo projects, released his first book, acted in two movies, and performed as “Beast” in Disney’s Hollywood Bowl production of “Beauty and the Beast.” For more information, contact Central Baptist Church.
