Several Magnolia churches have joined together to create special events for Magnolia High School’s Homecoming Week.
Calvary Baptist Church will sponsor kickball for MHS students at 8 p.m. Monday.
Central Baptist Church will offer skating at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The five involved churches will conduct youth activities at their facilities on Wednesday, including Central Baptist and First Baptist at 6 p.m., and Unity Church Magnolia, Calvary Baptist and Bethel Church at 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Church will sponsor a scavenger hunt at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Unity Church will host a bonfire, hot dogs and smores after the Homecoming football game on Friday night.
First Baptist Church will have an outdoor movie, breakfast and games at 10 p.m. Saturday.