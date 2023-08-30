It is something they swore they wouldn’t do again, but somehow it still has an iron clasp on them.
They may stay strong for a couple of days, but then they go back to using the drug. Somehow, it’s different though. It seems as if they accidentally put their cup under the decaffeinated coffee pot. The little pick me up is still there, but it is not as strong.
It’s not the same high and it never will be again. Yet they keep doing the same thing hoping for a different result.
But that doesn’t stop a drug addict’s chase again and again before allowing it to take over their bodies, their possessions and even their loved ones.
Because after all, it eventually will take everything if it can.
These are some of the stories heard over and over by Brother Scott Reeves and Sister Kobi Reeves each Thursday night at the One-Eighty program at Pentecostals of Magnolia. The service begins at 6 p.m. with a free meal and continues at 6:30 p.m. with a large group setting, followed by small separate groups for men and women where they share or lend others support.
But to be clear, the program doesn’t just help those trying to break the chains of drug addiction or families dealing with a loved one who has overdosed or a family member who is struggling with an addiction. Others come to work on their grief after a spouse has passed, their addiction to an unhealthy relationship or relationships, and anything else possible under the sun, including food addiction.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pentecostals of Magnolia on Hwy 79 Bypass, the One-Eighty program will hold a hamburger dinner fundraiser for the program. The date was specifically selected because Thursday is International/National Overdose Awareness Day and September is National Recovery Awareness Month. For a $10 ticket, you get a hamburger with chips and a soft drink.
Proceeds for the supper will help with occasional meals for the group, help with advertising, and help provide presents for those in need at Christmas.
Brother Scott said the fundraiser is to remind people about the seriousness of drug use locally and beyond and to spread the word about the One-Eighty program, which he formed in 2018 seeing a need for something like this in the community.
“I don’t think people realize the drug problem is as bad as it really is,”
Brother Scott said. “Fentanyl is moving into the drug market. You can do something you’ve normally done, and it can be laced with fentanyl, and you can overdose,” he said. This person I was talking to, and he said he was using, and he said, ‘I don’t plan to overdose.’ Well, who does. No one plans to overdose.”
According to arkansashouse.org, in 2022, the Arkansas State Crime Lab reported 457 drug overdose deaths, and of those 251, Fentanyl was a contributing factor.
“Fentanyl is the killer right now and it’s flooding our nation,” Brother Scott said. “It’s here in Columbia County. They cut it in everything trying to make money off of it. And there is also the methadempic --methamphetamine, that’s largely what people are going to jail. It’s a spider web deal, that’s what addiction is, and we are just trying to get information out there to let people know.”
The Reeves are not surprised by what they hear from addicts because they once walked the same road in their own lives. They wrestled for years with their drug of choice – methamphetamine -- but have made a total turnaround by putting their faith in God and have done as the (One-Eighty) as the program stresses to have an entirely new life.
While he was addicted to drugs, Brother Scott, who leads the One-Eighty program described himself as a brooding “Jekyll and Hyde,” personality which could snap to a different person instantly. His nickname back in those days was the “Dragon.”
“In my addiction, I lost touch with reality, I didn’t care what was right or wrong and you become a very dangerous person especially if you mix that with suicide and depression,” Brother Scott said.
Both Brother Scott and Sister Kobi became prisoners at the Columbia County Jail due to their addictions. So, they can identify with those who have found themselves in that situation.
As beneficial as One-Eighty is for people who do use drugs, it can be even more so for their loved ones who can’t find a way to communicate, he said.
“People who have never been addicted just do not understand,” he said. “But if you can get in an environment to know what they are thinking, it is a game changer, it is a life changer really.”
Leslee Cooper has been coming to One-Eighty for about a year and a half. She began after attending Wednesday and Sunday services at Pentecostals of Magnolia.
Although she has never abused drugs, her mother has, and she needed the program to get over the grief of her mother hurting her. Cooper said at first when she attended the group, she was figuratively saving a seat for her mother to join her but doesn’t focus on that anymore.
Now, she continues to focus on herself and making herself feel better so she can be the best mother she can be.
“I had to address the issues and what she did to me, how she hurt me,” Cooper said. “I never want that to hit the bloodline again. It can be a generational curse. Not my kids or my grandkids or my great grandkids. My grieving was like being on the bridge on the tallest mountain in the world trying to go across the bridge, but the emotions would not let you cross, but when you finally do walk, there is promise land across the bridge, there is the promise land. Coming to One-Eighty has made it easier to get to the other side."
Cooper advised people who are hesitant to come to the program for fear someone would be judgmental to cast cares aside, because it’s not that kind of place and those are not the kind of people in the group, she said.
“The first step of walking through the door is that you are afraid of being judged,” she said. “There is not anyone judging you when you walk the walk. And I appreciate our leaders who have walked the walk. They are not somebody they just picked off the street or got a master’s degree in that profession. These are people who lived, walked and overcame this fight.
“Brother Scott and Sister Kobi don’t know how much I appreciate them. They can’t see why they had to go through it. Sometimes they cry so they can tell other people they are happy for them.”
Rhonda Elledge, a worship leader for One-Eighty, who has also held the position of group leader for the small group for the ladies before, has spent her life in church and does not suffer with addiction. However, she said she has seen growth in her own life from being a part of the program and being around the other ladies who soon become friends.
“One-Eighty is a place for everybody. It is a place for no matter what people are going through,” she said. “Whether is grief, illness, a loved one is ill, or an addict and they are going through those situations or just life, we need people we can depend on. We support each other as a group. We pray for each other. We talk during the week, so we are held accountable by different people. And through friendships we have seen many people stronger with their walk with God. One-Eighty is for everybody. It is for every demographic. It is not just for the rich, not just the poor. It’s not just for young people or old people. It is for everybody.”
When Robert Kilpatrick met Bro. Scott and Sister Kobi in Wal-Mart at the self-checkouts, he noticed they were wearing nice clothing, “church clothes,” So Kilpatrick asked if they had been to church and then asked if it was a Pentecostal church. Bro. Scott immediately told him about the Pentecostals of Magnolia and invited him to church and One-Eighty. Kilpatrick is not sure how long ago that was, but he hasn’t missed any services since.
Hanging with the wrong sort of crowd in his late 20s and early 30s put Kilpatrick on a path that eventually led to drinking, smoking cigarettes and smoking marijuana. But with help from One-Eighty, he is finding success.
“It’s been a year since I’ve smoked or drank anything,” he said. “I think One-Eighty will help anyone that wants help. We try our best to show them the love and get them on the right track.”
Kilpatrick may or may not remember what he was purchasing at the Supercenter the day he met the couple who is sharing their stories to help change lives, but he is certainly glad he was there to meet them that day.
“I’m getting closer to the Lord. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Kilpatrick said. “There is no place I would rather be than in his house praying and glorying him.”
For more information on purchasing Hamburger Dinner tickets, call Bro. Scott at 870- 949-4966. There might be additional tickets at the door, but Bro. Scott suggests getting the tickets early.
CLICK HERE to see the One Eighty Group Pentecostals of Magnolia on Facebook, including ticket information for the dinner.