Gary E. Mueller, bishop of the United Methodist Church in Arkansas, said in a statement on Thursday that he plans to seek retirement during the South Central Jurisdictional Conference in November.
“I have sought to be a bridge builder in that broad middle I have come to call the ‘Heart of United Methodism.’ I am proud of this effort, but it has not been easy. The best way I can describe it is to say that I have often felt I was marching to the beat of a drummer no one else could hear. What is more, the deep divisions in our denomination have taken a personal toll as I have had to spend more and more of my time dealing with problems instead of being able to offer spiritual leadership in creating vital congregations that make disciples of Jesus Christ, who make disciples equipped and sent to transform lives, communities and the world.
“Quite honestly, I am weary and it is time to step aside.”
Mueller also said he owed it to his wife, Karen, “to experience this season of our lives together in all its fullness in ways we simply cannot if I am serving as an active bishop.”
Mueller said he was grateful for the opportunity to have served in full-time ministry since 1979, and as bishop of Arkansas Methodists since 2012.