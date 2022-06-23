First United Methodist Church is hosting a new Holy Land adventure Vacation Bible School, July 11-14. This year’s theme is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.”
All children age 4 through 6th grade are invited to step back in time at Wilderness Escape, exploring some of the adventures faced by Moses and the Israelites. Each evening, children will help create some of the items needed in the Israelite Camp such as stitching sandals, weaving baskets, and churning butter. Children will visit Moses and learn Wilderness games. Each day concludes with a time of upbeat worship that gets everyone involved.
Wilderness Escape Vacation Bible School will run from 6-8 p.m. each day, July 11-14.
Register for Wilderness Escape by calling First United Methodist Church at (870) 234-4530.