Central Baptist Church of Magnolia received 5,135 boxes as part of Operation Christmas Child.
The boxes will be sent to Dallas for processing, and then airlifted to other countries as part of the international ministry.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 4:21 am
Central Baptist Church of Magnolia received 5,135 boxes as part of Operation Christmas Child.
The boxes will be sent to Dallas for processing, and then airlifted to other countries as part of the international ministry.