The Magnolia Ministers Network will host the local commemoration of the National Day of Prayer.

The event will be held on the lawn of the Columbia County Courthouse at noon Thursday. People who attend should bring lawn chairs.

David Moore of the Ministers Network will give the welcome and Carol Moore will offer the benediction.

Mayor Parnell Vann will read the Governor’s Proclamation and the opening prayer. Charles Franks will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Chuck Chapman Jr. will present the National Anthem.

The Columbia Christian School Choir will present two musical selections.

Other prayers will include the following.

Public Schools – Barbara Lewis

Southern Arkansas University – Mike Sandusky

The Nation – Leroy Martin

The State – Pierre Boumtje

The City – Timothy Rushing

The Military – Kevin Murphy

First Responders – Mikie Howell

Families – Donnel Ford

Churches – Scott Caldwell

Medical Community – Amanda Newton

Unity and Spiritual Awakening – Gary Maskell

