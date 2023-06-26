County Line Baptist Church will have its Homecoming service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
The guest preacher will be Minister Veronica Gilbert. The pastor is Joyce L. Wise.
The theme is “Standing on Faith.”
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 10:24 am
