Cedar Grove Church will have its Homecoming celebration at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28.
Guest speaker will be Billy Williams of Free Union Baptist Church, Magnolia.
Revival will be 7 p.m. nightly Monday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 31. Revivalist will be Kenneth W. Loggins, pastor of Gildon Creek 3rd Baptist Church, Manor, TX.
The theme will be "Reconnecting Our Faith to the True Source." Hebrews 11:6.
Cedar Grove Church is located at 1822 Ouachita Road 2, Stephens.
Pastor Terry Torrence may be reached at 510-302-5333.