Operation Christmas Child has set collection times for gifts to the worldwide ministry.
Central Baptist Church, 207 W. Union in Magnolia, will receive donations at the following times in November.
Monday, November 15 through Friday, November 19
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, November 20
9 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, November 21
Noon to 3 p.m.
Monday, November 22
9 a.m. to noon.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts -- filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items -- and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Anyone can pack a shoebox. Individuals, families, churches and groups fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, such as dolls or soccer balls.
During National Collection Week, Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift-filled shoeboxes at nearly 5,000 drop-off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
CLICK HERE to learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions, get your Follow Your Box label and find the nearest drop-off location.
Do not include candy; toothpaste; used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures; seeds; chocolate or food; liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items, such as snow globes or glass containers; or aerosol cans.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through Follow Your Box and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Shoebox gifts are collected in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Spain, New Zealand and Japan.
Nearly 500,000 volunteers worldwide -- with more than 150,000 of those in the U.S. -- are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.