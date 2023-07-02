First United Methodist Church VBS will study Daniel.

First United Methodist Church is hosting a new Holy Land adventure Vacation Bible School, July 10-13. his year’s theme is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.”
All children age 4 through 5th grade are invited to step back in time at Babylon, exploring Daniel’s adventures in a foreign land. Children will participate in a memorable Bible-times marketplace, sing lively songs, play team-building games, dig into Bible-times snacks, visit Daniel, and collect Bible memory makers to remind them of God’s Word. Plus, everyone learns to look for evidence of God all around them through God Sightings.
Each day concludes at Celebration—a time of upbeat worship that gets everyone involved.
Babylon Vacation Bible School will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day, July 10 -13. Register for Babylon VBS by calling First United Methodist Church at 870-234-4530.
CLICK HERE to register online.