Men and Women’s Day will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Phillip AME Church, 401 N. Kelso in Magnolia.
Allison Powell is the pastor.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Leanardo Wilborn.
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 5:46 am
Men and Women’s Day will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Phillip AME Church, 401 N. Kelso in Magnolia.
Allison Powell is the pastor.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Leanardo Wilborn.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.