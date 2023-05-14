The disaffiliation of 67 congregations was approved Saturday by the Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Meeting in Hot Springs with Bishop Laura Merrill presiding, the following Arkansas United Methodist churches were approved by a block vote to have their disaffiliation requests ratified:
Adona, Almyra, Alpena, Altheimer, Bayou Meto, Bearden, Bismarck, Bradley, Brasfield, Briggsville, Buena Vista, Caraway, Cecil, Cedar Grove (Yellville), Chickalah, Christ United, Congo, Dardanelle First, Dumas Memorial, Everton, Gillett, Good Hope, Griffin Memorial, Harmony (Emmet), Harmony Grove, Hartman, Hebron (New Edinburgh), Hickory Ridge, Holiday Hills, Horatio First, Hunter, Junction City, Leachville, Liberty Hall, Little Missouri, Mabelvale, Manila, McNeil, Midland Heights, Morning Star, Mount Olive, Mountain View (Mena), Naylor, New Salem, Norman, Piggott First, Plainview, Pleasant Hill (Texarkana), Pleasant Ridge, Plummerville, Red Hill, Rondo, Salem Palestine, Shiloh (Dry Fork), Shiloh (Jonesboro), Tilton, Trinity (Gurdon), Vesta, Wesley Cotter, and Wye Mountain.
Five churches were approved for disaffiliation by individual votes of the conference. They were:
Good Faith Carr, Greenbrier, Greenwood, Hope First, Pine Bluff First, and Wheatley.
“Today was a difficult day for the Arkansas Conference of The United Methodist Church, but I am grateful for the grace that conference members extended to each other and to me as we accomplished our work,” Merrill said.
“I look forward to healing and continued ministry with United Methodists who lost their church home today, and I trust that God will open a new and fruitful path before us. We will move forward in faith, sharing the love and hope of Jesus Christ with our neighbors.”