Dr. Walter L. “Bubba” Smith, former pastor of First United Methodist Church in Magnolia, will be the guest pastor at First United Methodist of Hope Sunday, August 13.
Hope First United Methodists meet at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 301 S. Elm Street, in Hope, and all are invited.
Dr. Smith, a member of the Nashville High School Class of 1970, is a retired United Methodist pastor, having served over 45 years of full-time ministry. He received his license to preach from what was then the Hope District of the United Methodist Church. Following his graduation from Hendrix College in 1974, he attended St. Paul School of Theology and received his Doctor of Ministry degree from Drew University in 1982.
In addition to his pulpit ministry, Dr. Smith was also a United States Air Force chaplain for 27 years. Col. Smith ended his Air Force career with a war-time deployment to Iraq and Kuwait, where he was responsible for providing religious guidance to over 45,000 U.S. and coalition troops and civilian contractors.
He has another role as a chaplain in that he is one of two statewide chaplains for the Arkansas State Police -- providing “a ministry of presence” in the most difficult of situations. As a first responder, he is on call 24/7 to respond to the needs of state law enforcement officers and their families.
Smith has a long relationship with the Hospital de Bienfaisance in Pignon, Haiti, and has made over 25 mission trips to Haiti. He currently serves as a consultant to the hospital board of directors on matters of fundraising, maintenance, and construction.
Thirty years ago, Dr. Smith expanded his ministry beyond the local church, incorporating travel with inspirational education. Teaming up with Educational Opportunities Tours, Dr. Smith and his wife Diane now lead groups to Israel and Jordan on Holy Land tours. Their next trip is scheduled for November 2024.
An avid golfer and certified grill master (featured on Good Morning America), Bubba, and his wife of 45 years, Diane, live in Hot Springs Village.