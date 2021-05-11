Two local residents will return to Africa soon to continue a decade-long mission project of First Presbyterian Church of Magnolia.
In June 2010, First Presbyterian Church commissioned Martine and Pierre Boumtjé, two of its members, to start a partnership with the Bethania Parish of the Cameroon Presbyterian Church.
The Boumtjés are professors at Southern Arkansas University. He is a professor of agricultural economics. She is a professor of French. Both are natives of the region around the small region of Nkom, Cameroon – a nation of about 26 million people just north of the equator, bordering Nigeria.
Church members were inspired more than 11 years ago after hearing the couple talk about Nkom after they returned from the funeral of Mrs. Boumtjé’s mother. They saw pictures and video of the village and its people, and the conditions under which Nkom’s Presbyterians worshipped – an open air, dirt-floor structure with a thatch roof, little seating, and few Bibles in the native language.
The Magnolia congregation resolved to help, but wanted to make sure any help that was offered would be something the Nkom congregation wanted, and could execute. Through the Boumtjés, the Nkom church said its greatest need was for a new house of worship.
Over the course of this past decade, First Presbyterian has raised money to fund many projects. Among them were the following:
-- Built a fully furnished sanctuary, using local supplies and labor.
-- Provided a motorcycle for the pastor’s transportation in the village and among the four other churches in his parish.
-- Repair and renovation of eight abandoned. Government-built water wells so communities can continue to have access to potable water
-- Provided medicines and medical supplies to two rural health centers.
-- Provided textbooks and school supplies to two kindergartens, three elementary schools, and one high school.
-- Distributed clothing items, all-purpose soap bars, and miscellaneous personal care items to families.
-- Distributed Bibles in the local language to families.
Members of First Presbyterian have supported these mission activities through annual fundraiser activities, financial donations, and clothing item drive. Some members have travelled to take part in these missions.
In 2012, the Boumtjés were accompanied by then-pastor Rev. Mike Morgan, and church music director Dr. Dan Dykema, to attend the dedication of the new Nkom sanctuary.
Mr. Boumtjé said the partnership has impacted both First Presbyterian and its partner church in Cameroon.
“FPC of Magnolia is now directly engaged in world mission. Sharing God’s love with brothers and sisters in Christ is a living reality for this congregation,” he said.
Fundraiser activities have strengthened the spirit of group work among the Magnolia church members. The annual beef brisket fundraiser had to be temporarily suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the fundraiser has brought more visibility to the church by attracting members of the community to our church campus. Buying lunches has allowed the community as a whole to participate in the world mission.
The Bethania Parish in Cameroon has obviously benefitted as well.
The stone-and-masonry sanctuary is more conducive for worship. It has made the Nkom church more visible and attracted more worshipers, improving church attendance.
Medical supplies have contributed to improving the health of community members. Functioning water wells as a source of potable water have also contributed to improved health of people in the community by reducing water-borne diseases.
Free access to textbooks and school supplies to students who would otherwise go without these essential learning tools has drastically enhanced the learning environment of students. Student improved performance is evidenced by higher test scores at the national level.
Also, the teachers’ jobs are made a lot easier when students have access to essential learning resources. This has greatly contributed to teacher recruiting and retention.
Clothes, shoes, all-purpose soap bars, and personal care items have also been a great help to many families who otherwise would not afford them.
Bible distribution is bringing the Word of God into the homes, in the peoples’ own language. Many families cannot afford to purchase Bibles.
Mr. Boumtjé said the 2021 trip has many goals.
The couple will distribution COVID-19 prevention kits to students in our partnering schools. They will also distribute more textbooks and school supplies, clothing and personal care items, and Bibles.
The Boumtjés will also have discussions with the session – the church governing board – of Bethania Parish to learn about future goals.