Pittman Street Church of Christ will give away clothing from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Clothing for women, men and children will be given away, along with accessories and household goods.
The church is at 1701 Pittman St.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 5:02 am
Pittman Street Church of Christ will give away clothing from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Clothing for women, men and children will be given away, along with accessories and household goods.
The church is at 1701 Pittman St.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.