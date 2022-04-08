Jeff Steinberg, “The Tiny Giant,” will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1200 E. University in Magnolia.
Steinberg stands 4 feet, 6 inches talk on wobbly legs. He holds a microphone with a metal hook attached to a myo-electric prosthetic arm, yet he commands the entire stage and fills the auditorium with his unique presence and message: “You’re A Masterpiece In Progress!”
Born with no arms, severely deformed legs and expectation that he would not survive, Steinberg spent his early years in hospitals, including Shriners’ Hospital for Crippled Children in Philadelphia.
Facing multiple orthopedic surgeries, he learned to walk with a brace and was fitted with his first prosthetic arm. At age nine, he was placed into The Good Shepherd Home for the Physically Handicapped in Allentown, PA until he was 19.
As a young boy, Steinberg learned the truth that would become the foundation of his life, “I am made to be awesome and wonderful!!” (Psalm 139:14). Steinberg sees his disabilities as assets, not liabilities, and as living proof that, “…the difficult we do right away, the impossible takes a little longer!”
He travels the globe with a special message, that a real handicap is “…anything that keeps me from being or becoming all that I was created to be.”
“God uses the least likely person can accomplish the most extraordinary things in a most unusual way,” he said.
For more than 47 years, Steinberg has performed on TV variety shows and telethons. He was co-host for a television special, called “The Best You Can Be...The Handicapped Hall of Fame.” He was headline for the luncheon for “The President’s Council on Hiring Persons with Disabilities.” HE appeared on “The Variety Club Telethon” with host Monte Hall in the U.S. and Canada.
Steinberg has shared the stage with such names as Barbara Mandrell, Zig Ziglar, NFL Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier, actor John Goodman, Sen. Bob Dole, entertainer Jim Nabors, The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more.
A highlight of his career was a memorable appearance on stage with Mother Teresa of Calcutta during her 1989 U.S. visit.
He has enjoyed speaking to schools and universities, U.S. military troops in Europe, and more.
Jeff also offers consulting regarding disability and accessibility issues because, “It’s not enough to just know the rules!”
Jeff Steinberg was the 13th inductee into The Good Shepherd Hall of Fame for Persons with Disabilities for his achievements in the field of music, for his advocacy for the physically challenged and for carrying the message that each of us is “A Masterpiece In Progress.”
He is a two-time recipient of the Artist Music Guild Heritage Award for Comedian of The Year (2019 and 2015), and a nominee in multiple other categories.
His autobiography, “Masterpiece In Progress,” now in the fifth printing, is published and distributed worldwide by GlovePRINTS Press and is available digitally via Kindle, iBooks and on audiobook via AudioBooks.com.
For more information about Steinberg’s talk, contact the Rev. David Moore, senior pastor at Asbury, at 870-234-5594.