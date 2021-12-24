First Presbyterian Church of Magnolia will have its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. today, commemorating the birth of Jesus.
The Rev. Mike Morgan, who is a retired former pastor of the church, will lead the worship service. The Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper will be offered and all are welcome to participate.
Dr. Dan Dykema is the music director.
The service will conclude with a candlelight recessional.
The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. CLICK HERE to see it.
The church will have its regular Sunday morning worship service at 10:45 a.m.