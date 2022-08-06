Cassandra Speer, a graduate of Pleasant Grove, TX, High School and a women’s ministry leader, co-wrote one of Amazon’s top selling books titled, “Her True Worth.”
The book, published just a few weeks ago, has reached several chart toppers on Amazon including Christian Discipleship, Personal Growth & Christianity and Women’s Christian Living.
Speer co-wrote “Her True Worth” with her ministry co-leader, Brittany Maher, and has been reaching women all over the world with their message.
Speer didn’t grow up in a Christian household. She came to know the Lord when she was 19, and married her hometown sweetheart Dan Speer.
“Dan was on active duty in the military, and we moved a lot, but even as a teen I knew I wanted to be a part of a ministry. As a woman, it’s incredibly hard to be in ministry, but when you have a deep passion for theology, but don’t go to seminary, it’s kind of hard to get into ministry. However, I am so glad that myself and other women around the world are changing that narrative. Women are training other women in the ministry to fulfill God’s calling on their lives. When I set out, I had no idea what I would end up doing, or where I was going to land. I just trusted in God’s plan for myself. Honestly, I didn’t even set out to help run such a huge ministry such as the one I am now,” said Speer.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday . com.