A demonstration of the ancient feast of Passover will be presented at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Magnolia.
Conducting “Messiah in the Passover” will be Boris Goldin of Chosen People Ministries. He will show how Jesus fulfilled the feast of Passover.
As a side note, Goldin is now leading the work of Chosen People Ministries in Ukraine. He has helped build a network of more than twenty Messianic congregations working with Chosen People Ministries.
“Messiah in the Passover” begins with the traditional Passover Seder table – complete with all the articles of this important Jewish celebration.
Goldin will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper that the Messiah celebrated with the disciples, giving special emphasis on the redemptive significance of the crucifixion.
“Messiah in the Passover” gives the Christian community insight into Jewish traditions so that the Jewish roots of Christianity can be better understood. This program also helps the Jewish and Christian communities understand their shared heritage.
The demonstration is open to the public. Both the Christian and Jewish communities are invited to attend. A love offering will be received.
Chosen People Ministries is over 128 years old, an evangelical mission that was founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus is the Messiah promised by the Hebrew Scriptures.
