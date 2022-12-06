Apostolic Christian Academy, which is part of First Apostolic Church of Magnolia, will present a comedy play, “Christmas in Columbia County,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The academy and church are located at 241 Columbia Road 12, north of the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $10.
Cast members are Drillen Owen, Maddox Motes, Delaney Motes, Kaitlyn Hill, Treston Couch, Lexi Motes, Dixie Long, Chayner Owen, Natalie Hill and Maddox Motes.
