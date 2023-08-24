Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual homecoming and revival next week.
The homecoming service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Roy Aaron, pastor of First Saint James MBC, El Dorado.
Revival services will be held nightly Monday through Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. Revivalist will be John Wesson, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church, Magnolia.
Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1822 Ouachita Road 2 in Stephens. Terry B. Torrence is the pastor. He may be contacted at 510-302-5333
Guest churches will be:
Monday -- Pastor Billy Williams and Free Union Baptist Church
Tuesday -- Pastor Larry Roach and Greater Harvest COGIC
Wednesday -- Pastor Brent Torrence and New Beginnings Christian Ministry