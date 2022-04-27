Townley

The Rev. James Townley will preach at Square Park at 7 p.m. tonight.

The public is invited to hear the Rev. James Townley speak at 7 p.m. tonight during “Praise on the Stage” at the Albemarle Stage on Square Park.

The event is sponsored by First Apostolic Church.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

