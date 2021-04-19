The National Day of Prayer service will be held at noon Thursday, May 6 on the lawn of the Columbia County Courthouse.
The event is organized by the Magnolia Minister’s Network and is free to the public. People should bring lawn chairs.
Here are the scheduled participants:
Welcome – Columbia County Judge Denny Foster
Pledge of Allegiance – Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann
Opening prayer -- Travis McKamie, chairman, Magnolia Minister’s Network.
Song -- Alethea Morgan, McNeil Church of God
Prayer for the nation -- Leroy Martin, Life Builders Restoration Church International
Prayer for the state -- Hal Shafer, First Presbyterian Church
Prayer for the city -- Barbara Lewis, Emerson United Methodist Church
Prayer for the lost to be saved -- Mike Launius, Rugged Cross Cowboy Church
Prayer for public schools -- Caleb Cook, Bethel Church
Prayer for COVID-19 victims -- Dan Read, Greers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Prayer for Southern Arkansas University -- Daniel Andrews, Chi Alpha
Song -- Sandra Martin, SAU Dean of Housing
Prayer for the military -- Aaron Thomas, Spirit Led Fellowship
Prayer for first responders -- Gary Maskell, First United Methodist Church
Prayer for revival and unity among churches -- Patrick Gulley, Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission member
Song -- Jasmine Howell, Unity Church Magnolia
Benediction -- David Moore, Asbury United Methodist Church
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The National Day of Prayer Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation in the event. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on its understanding that the United States was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.
CLICK HERE to see the Magnolia Minister’s Network page on Facebook.