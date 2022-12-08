The Pentecostals of Magnolia, on Highway 79 Bypass, will present their Christmas Drama this weekend.
Presentations will be 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Admission is free.
“Back to You” is a drama about a husband and wife who have lost their connection with each other and with God. These connections are rebuilt through an experience with their nativity scene.
Speaking cast: Brent Mixon, Megan Mixon, Haden Wylie, Jaleigh Wylie, Andrew Thomas, Jensen Key, and Ava Gunnels.
Angels: Preschool-adult female participants.
Shepherds: Lower and Upper Elementary boys.
Songs are dramatized by a host of members.
