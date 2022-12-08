Back to You

The Pentecostals of Magnolia, on Highway 79 Bypass, will present their Christmas Drama this weekend.

Presentations will be 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

“Back to You” is a drama about a husband and wife who have lost their connection with each other and with God. These connections are rebuilt through an experience with their nativity scene.

Speaking cast: Brent Mixon, Megan Mixon, Haden Wylie, Jaleigh Wylie, Andrew Thomas, Jensen Key, and Ava Gunnels.

Angels: Preschool-adult female participants.

Shepherds: Lower and Upper Elementary boys.

Songs are dramatized by a host of members.

