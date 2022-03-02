Kiana Manning and Gary McGoy Jr. will be married during a ceremony May 28, 2022 at Albert Pike Masonic Center in Little Rock.
The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of Magnolia High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech pathology) from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (2017) and a master’s of speech language pathology (2020). She is employed as a speech language pathologist and director of Rehabilitation for Reliant Rehabilitation in Little Rock.
She is the daughter of Dawn Fears of McKinney, TX, formerly of Waldo.
She will be given in marriage by her grandfather, Truman Young.
The groom-elect is a 2012 graduate of Brinkley High School and a 2018 graduate of East Arkansas Community College with a associate of business and general studies (2018). He is currently studying toward a bachelor of administration management at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
He is the son of Wanda Adell and Gary McGoy Sr. of Brinkley.
Pastor Ramone Woodall will officiate.