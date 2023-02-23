ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food safely. The Cooperative Extension Service offers training and certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor programs.
The Arkansas Department of Health requires each food service facility to have at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training.
A ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will be offered on March 16-17 at Southern Arkansas University’s Reynolds Center Grand Hall. Training will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. The course will cost $140 for new managers and $60 for re-certifications. The course cost pays for the book and the exam.
Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification good for five years. All participants must pre-register and pay by March 1. Class size is limited. Once the Servsafe books are distributed, they are non-refundable.
Contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 870-235-3720 to register, or stop by the office at 206 West Calhoun, Magnolia. People can also email Jamie Collier at jcollier@uada.edu.