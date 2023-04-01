For gardeners of all skill levels and ages, Master Gardener plant sales offer a wide variety of plants for purchase.
More than 30 plant sales are taking place across Arkansas in April and May. Proceeds from the sales will benefit local Master Gardener beautification projects and educational programming. Many clubs also offer scholarships to students pursuing plant-related degrees.
Randy Forst, extension consumer horticulture educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said a large selection of plants will be available at all plant sales, including one-of-a-kind plants from Master Gardeners’ own gardens.
“Most will have a collection of annuals, such as vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and squash, as well as flowers, including petunias, ageratum, vinca, geraniums, zinnias and million bells,” Forst said. “A majority will be selling pass-along plants from their own gardens that are not usually offered to the public — most of these will be considered perennials. Most sales will also have a few houseplants, such as ferns, ficus, sansevieria, scheffleras and plumeria available for purchase.”
South Arkansas sales:
APRIL
April 13-15: Howard County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Farmers Market, 110 S. Washington St., Nashville
April 13-15: Pulaski County, 9 a.m.-noon each day, Pathfinders Greenhouse, 2520 W. Main St., Jacksonville
April 15: Nevada County, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Barn at Willow Oak Acres, 2073 US Highway 71 West, Prescott. $15 in advance by March 31, $20 at the door.
MAY
May 6: Union County, 8 a.m.-noon, MAD Farmer’s Market, 101 E. Cedar Street, El Dorado
May 13: Drew County, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Monticello Market in the Park next to the Drew County Courthouse, Monticello