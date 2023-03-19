According to a new study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2021, including 57 percent of teenage girls. Brittney Schrick, extension family life specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said it's important for parents to pay attention to changes in teens' moods, monitor their phone and social media use, and engage with their day-to-day lives.