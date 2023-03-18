In 2023, Voices & Votes: Democracy in America, a limited Smithsonian traveling exhibition, will visit the state of Arkansas.
The exhibit will travel across Arkansas to multiple locations throughout the year providing a special opportunity for Arkansans to view a Smithsonian exhibit.
This exhibit was brought to Arkansas in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum on Main Street, and Arkansas hosting sites. The exhibit will be free and open to the general public at each location.
The exhibit will be at Southern Arkansas University from December 15-January 28, 2024.
Voices & Votes highlights and examines the ever-evolving story of democracy in America. The exhibit features historical and contemporary photos and historical artifacts, such as campaign and voter memorabilia. Educational and archival videos and multimedia interactives bring the exhibit’s content alive to viewers of all ages.
As a traveling adaptation of a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Voices & Votes explores democracy as America’s greatest experiment through the eyes of various generations. It also springboards further discussions about the meaning and importance of democracy.
For more information contact info@arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.