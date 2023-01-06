The MammoVan, a mobile mammography unit operated by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, will be at the UAMS Family Medical Clinic, 1617 N. Washington St., in Magnolia on Tuesday, January 10.
To make an appointment for a mammogram, call 800-259-8794.
The MammoVan regularly travels throughout Arkansas providing digital screening mammograms and breast care education.
Outfitted with the most advanced digital mammography equipment, the three-room mobile unit is staffed by a certified mammography technologist and a technical assistant.
Patients receive their test results within one to two weeks. Results also are sent to each patient's primary care physician. If the mammogram shows a potential abnormality, the patient is referred for follow-up care.
The unit is handicap accessible, with a wheelchair lift entering directly into the mammography suite, and can accommodate women in a standing or seated position.