The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history of more than $10.5 million to support literacy and education in the communities that Dollar General (NYSE: DG) serves.
Awarded to approximately 1,000 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, the funds aim to support summer, family and adult literacy programs and enrich the lives of nearly 900,000 individuals.
The Magnolia-Columbia County Literacy Council will be among the grant recipients, along with the Literacy Coalition of South Central Arkansas in El Dorado.
“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries, and we are pleased to provide our largest one-day grant award to serve additional students this year,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy.”
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.