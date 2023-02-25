Arkansas high school seniors interested in pursuing a plant sciences degree may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener program.
The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science related-field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, landscape architecture and more.
The Arkansas Master Gardener program funds the $1,000 scholarship. Randy Forst, extension consumer horticulture educator and Master Gardener program coordinator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the scholarship is part of the program’s investment in the future of horticulture.
“The Janet B. Carson Scholarship was set up in 2014 in honor of Janet Carson, who spent 38 years sharing her horticulture knowledge and love of gardening with many people across the state,” Forst said. “We are hoping that this will encourage more people to pursue a career involving plants. When it comes to horticulture, Master Gardeners are a big component of investing in the future generation of the plant industry.”
The deadline to apply is March 10.
CLICK HERE for a scholarship application.
Scholarship applicants are required to submit two letters of recommendation and a short statement about their career goals, along with their high school transcripts and ACT (or equivalent) scores. For more information, contact mg@uada.edu or contact your county extension agent.