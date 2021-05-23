Phrases such as “carbon markets,” “carbon banking” or “carbon smart agriculture and forestry” may not be familiar, but they are being used to describe a means of addressing climate change that has the potential to significantly impact agriculture.
These terms, and more, will be the focus of Max Williamson’s session at the eighth annual Mid-South Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference, hosted by the National Agricultural Law Center. Having a strong understanding of carbon markets will allow conference attendees to be a step ahead when working in this space, Williamson said.
“Carbon has been a topic of great interest here at the National Agricultural Law Center and we are looking forward to Max Williamson’s session,” NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. “I’m particularly excited for Mid-South attendees to learn more about the emerging topic of carbon credit markets, how they operate, and where we expect to see develop in the future.”
Williamson, based in both Washington, D.C., and New York City, focuses his practice on innovative investment and project development transactions involving carbon regulation, renewable energy development and other evolving regulatory markets and programs.
The conference is scheduled for June 10 – 11 with Williamson speaking at noon Friday.
CLICK HERE to register and learn more about the conference and continuing education opportunities.