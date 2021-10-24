The Arkansas Association of Grape Growers (AAGG) will host a Virtual Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5.
There will be an array of speakers for this workshop to give updates on spotted lanternfly, challenges for new grape growers, growing hybrids, and the Arkansas Quality Wine Program.
The event will be a learning opportunity for new or potential grape growers or processors.
The conference will be held using Zoom. The conference will be free for all attendees, but a Zoom link will be provided to members and others interested in AAGG. Email rthrelf@uark.edu for more information about AAGG membership or the conference.
A tentative schedule is as follows:
Introductions and AAGG Business meeting (15 min)
Potential Impact of Spotted Lanternfly in Southern Region Grape Production – Dr. Aaron Cato, University of Arkansas System Cooperative Extension Service
Grape Production Challenges in Arkansas for New Growers -- Riley Mason, Rusty Tractor Vineyards and Tyler Bulow, Post Vineyards
Pruning and Crop Adjustment of Hybrid Grapes -- Dr. Cain Hickey, Penn State
Introduction of the Arkansas Quality Wine Program -- Dr. Renee Threlfall, University of Arkansas Systems Division of Agriculture
AAGG Member Forum and Virtual Toasts