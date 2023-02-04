The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild presents the 2022–2023 Stella Boyle Smith Trust Young Artist Competition, a statewide talent competition for piano, strings, woodwinds and brass students.
The deadline to apply is March 11, and students’ preliminary audition must be received no later than March 25.
Interested musicians will be asked to submit a completed application and performance videos.
CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply and performance rules.
The final competition will be held live on April 15 at the UALR Campus in Little Rock. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild will award a $1,000 grand prize and each qualified winner in each instrument category will receive a $250 prize.
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild provides financial and volunteer support to the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra to further music appreciation and education.