The Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Texas Archeology Month with a morning of fun activities at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday, October 22.
This is a free event, but registration is recommended. A free pinch pot kit will be given to the first 70 registrants.
“October is Texas Archeology Month and we are excited to host some fun activities at our Museum of Regional History,” said TMS Board President Velvet Cool. “Each year, Texas museums celebrate the spirit of discovery with hands-on activities for all ages. It’s a great way for the community to understand our earliest history.”
Beginning at 10 a.m., the Museum of Regional History, located at 219 N. State Line Avenue in Texarkana, will host several interactive activities for all ages.
For the little ones, there will be an archeology “dig” box where they can discover fun “artifacts.” Older kids and adults can learn about how the Caddo, the first people to live in the area, made their extraordinary pottery. Wrap it up with a visit to the Museum of Regional History’s Caddo Exhibit.
Activities will end at noon.
This program is made possible with funding from Humanities Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the federal ARP Act.