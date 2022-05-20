The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced the winners of the 2022 Preserve Our Past Art and Essay Invitational.
Students from around the state were invited to participate with the works focusing on historic properties in Arkansas that are older than 50 years.
Winners for the 5th and 6th grade categories include:
Emilee Cross, Cave City Middle School, First Place Art
Emily Porter, Pulaski Academy Middle School, Second Place Art
Isabel Loyd, Pulaski Academy Middle School, Third Place Art
Ariana Sadiq, Pulaski Academy Middle School, Honorable Mention Art
Emalyne Campbell, Sonora Middle School, First Place Essay
Myra Cooper, Old High Middle School, Second Place Essay
Abby Grant, Old High Middle School, Third Place Essay
Bentley Ramson, Old High Middle School, Honorable Mention Essay
Yoxagani Rodriguez, Sonora Middle School, Honorable Mention Essay
In the 7th and 8th grade categories, winners include:
Abram Millington, Izard County Middle School, First Place Art
Joshlyn Nail, Cave City Middle School, Second Place Art
Aleck Long, Izard County Middle School, Third Place Art
Charlize E. Peebles, White County Central Middle School, Honorable Mention Art
Madalyn Johnson, White County Central Middle School, First Place Essay
Devan Reed, Izard County Middle School, Second Place Essay
Since 1991, the annual Preserve Our Past Art and Essay Invitational celebrates National Historic Preservation Week and Arkansas Heritage Month. The contest teaches students about local and state history and fosters an interest in preserving historic places.