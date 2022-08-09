The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are partnering to provide a $1,000 Homegrown by Heroes scholarship to military veterans and active military personnel to attend the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food’s Farm School.
The school is a training program for new or beginning specialty crop producers. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. Applications are due September 1.
CLICK HERE for an application.
The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, an Arkansas Department of Agriculture program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Homegrown by Heroes and find products grown or made by military veterans.
The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food’s Farm School is an 11-month program at the Milo Shult Ag Research and Extension Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The Farm School combines hands-on specialty crop farming with classes in production, business, and legal issues through classroom instruction and hands-on field activities. This comprehensive approach is specifically designed for beginning farmers of fruit, vegetable, flowers, and herbs who are interested in selling to local and regional markets.
The 2023 program starts in January, with classes and farm work scheduled for approximately 20 hours per week, Monday through Thursday. The total cost of the program is $2,500.
Selection of scholarship recipients will be based on career goals, goals for farm/ranch, experience, and financial need. Preference will be given to Arkansas Homegrown By Heroes members, but membership is not required.