The photograph above features employees of the Bodcaw Lumber Company operated in Stamps, Lafayette County, Arkansas from 1889 - 1931. The plant consisted of two sawmills capable of cutting 350,000 board feet of yellow pine lumber per day.
During its peak production years, it was the largest manufacturer of southern pine lumber in the world.
The other photograph is of an historical marker for the Bodcaw Lumber Company. The photograph was donated to the South Arkansas Heritage Museum by Dexter Gillespie.
