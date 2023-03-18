HOPE — Arkansans interested in taking their horticultural cultivation skills in a new direction are invited to attend a free workshop covering the basics of high tunnel production.
The Hempstead County Cooperative Extension Service office will present the workshop at the Southwest Research and Extension Center in Hope on Thursday, March 23.
The Cooperative Extension Service is the educational outreach wing of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
High tunnel production offers several benefits, including protecting horticultural crops from temperature extremes and the overall extension of the growing season.
Division of Agriculture specialists will speak on crop selection, soil fertility, insect, weed and disease management, safe harvest and handling of produce. There will be a grower discussion session for attendees to ask questions of extension specialists and fellow growers. Attendees will also tour an assembled tunnel to learn about construction and tunnel structure.
Kimberly Rowe, Hempstead County extension agriculture agent, said the workshop will appeal to growers of all skill and experience levels.
"This workshop is a great opportunity for those who are interested in investing in a high tunnel to learn the aspects of production, or for those who already have a high tunnel to learn how to manage it more efficiently and make the most of their production potential,” Rowe said.
“High tunnels, also called hoop houses, require a different approach than growing an in-ground garden or growing in a greenhouse,” she said. “High tunnels allow growers to extend their growing season by several months, which is advantageous when selling for local markets. Their popularity is increasing and for good reason, but it's important to know what high tunnel management entails and this workshop will give people a great overview."
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Credit Services will also be present to speak on their funding programs. Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas will provide lunch.
Call the Hempstead County Extension Office at 870-777-5771 to register.
CLICK HERE to register online.
The deadline to register is March 20.